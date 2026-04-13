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Empowering India's Future: Women's Reservation Act Set to Revolutionize Governance

The Women's Reservation Act amendment is seen as a transformative step for Indian democracy, ensuring 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha president, Tsachola Rothrong, emphasizes the act's significance in paving the way for inclusive governance and empowering Indian women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:30 IST
Empowering India's Future: Women's Reservation Act Set to Revolutionize Governance
  • Country:
  • India

The recent amendment to the Women's Reservation Act is set to be a game-changer for Indian democracy, according to Nagaland BJP Mahila Morcha president Tsachola Rothrong. She stated that the act would ensure 33% reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies, including seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Rothrong highlighted the significance of this constitutional guarantee for women's representation in legislative governance, marking a new chapter of leadership and policy influence for women in Nagaland. She called for unified support across political spheres to embrace this historic reform, emphasizing that women's empowerment is a national priority.

In her statement, Rothrong articulated that this isn't just about the rise of 'Nari Shakti' but represents a new India where women lead and make decisive contributions, powered by unstoppable strength. She urged stakeholders to recognize and facilitate this transformative shift towards a more inclusive and participatory governance system.

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