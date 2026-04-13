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Royal Reunion: Harry and Meghan's Australian Tour Highlights

Prince Harry and Meghan will embark on a four-day visit to Australia, focusing on sports, mental health, and veteran affairs. Highlights include a children's hospital visit and a women's shelter engagement. The visit, although privately funded, has stirred public debate over taxpayer policing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:32 IST
Royal Reunion: Harry and Meghan's Australian Tour Highlights

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are set to visit Australia for four days, starting Tuesday. They will engage in activities centered around sports, mental health, and veteran affairs.

The royal couple will begin their tour at a children's hospital in Melbourne, with Meghan slated to visit a women's domestic violence shelter. Their itinerary also includes events in Canberra and Sydney, featuring military veteran meetings and mental health summits.

Though privately funded, the trip has stirred controversy in Australia over taxpayer-financed policing costs, spurring a petition signed by over 45,000 individuals. This visit is significant since their last Australian tour in 2018, which coincided with Meghan's pregnancy announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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