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Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Batting Revival Opportunity as SRH Triumphs Over CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings missed the chance to regain form in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, according to former off-spinner R Ashwin. Despite Ayush Mhatre's explosive start, CSK faltered, falling 10 runs short as SRH bowled tightly. Eshan Malinga impressed with the ball, while Praful Hinge faced mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:43 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Batting Revival Opportunity as SRH Triumphs Over CSK
Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an intense IPL showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a prime chance to bounce back during a critical phase of the match. Embattled CSK leader struggled while SRH secured a thrilling 10-run victory.

Ayush Mhatre's explosive cameo set the pace for CSK, but despite his valiant efforts, the team couldn't clinch the win. Eshan Malinga's disciplined bowling (3/29 in 4 overs) proved decisive in keeping CSK at bay and securing the victory for SRH.

Pundit R Ashwin observed that Ruturaj's challenges resulted from cluttered thinking amidst ongoing pressure. Meanwhile, SRH's Varun Aaron praised Malinga and addressed Praful Hinge's mixed bowling outcomes, heralding his potential as a long-term ace for the team.

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