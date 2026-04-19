Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Batting Revival Opportunity as SRH Triumphs Over CSK

In an intense IPL showdown between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad missed a prime chance to bounce back during a critical phase of the match. Embattled CSK leader struggled while SRH secured a thrilling 10-run victory.

Ayush Mhatre's explosive cameo set the pace for CSK, but despite his valiant efforts, the team couldn't clinch the win. Eshan Malinga's disciplined bowling (3/29 in 4 overs) proved decisive in keeping CSK at bay and securing the victory for SRH.

Pundit R Ashwin observed that Ruturaj's challenges resulted from cluttered thinking amidst ongoing pressure. Meanwhile, SRH's Varun Aaron praised Malinga and addressed Praful Hinge's mixed bowling outcomes, heralding his potential as a long-term ace for the team.