TMC, which breaks every law to benefit infiltrators and provides quota based on religion, opposes women's empowerment: Modi.
PTI | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC, which breaks every law to benefit infiltrators and provides quota based on religion, opposes women's empowerment: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Modi
- TMC
- women's empowerment
- quotas
- religion
- infiltrators
- laws
- politics
- criticism
- India
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