Tragic Drowning Incident in Beed District: A Young Life Lost

An 18-year-old man tragically drowned in a farm pond in Beed district, Maharashtra, on Monday, according to local police.

The victim, identified as Ritesh Deepak Waghmare, was swimming with friends before the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near his village, Sheri (Budruk).

Waghmare allegedly slipped into deep water while washing clothes and could not save himself. His friends had left the scene and he remained with another companion. Despite a swift response from the villagers to retrieve his body, he was declared deceased at a local health center.