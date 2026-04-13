Tragic Drowning Incident in Beed District: A Young Life Lost
An 18-year-old man, Ritesh Deepak Waghmare, drowned in a farm pond at Sheri (Budruk) village, Beed district, Maharashtra, on Monday. The incident happened while he was attending the pond with friends. Despite efforts from villagers, Waghmare was retrieved unresponsive, highlighting the area’s lack of safety measures around such water bodies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
An 18-year-old man tragically drowned in a farm pond in Beed district, Maharashtra, on Monday, according to local police.
The victim, identified as Ritesh Deepak Waghmare, was swimming with friends before the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near his village, Sheri (Budruk).
Waghmare allegedly slipped into deep water while washing clothes and could not save himself. His friends had left the scene and he remained with another companion. Despite a swift response from the villagers to retrieve his body, he was declared deceased at a local health center.