Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings

The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, has appealed to the Delhi High Court to consider contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal and others, following their request for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from the liquor policy case hearings.

During a distinguished court session, Mehta criticized this move, terming it as a show of insecurity by Kejriwal's camp. Mehta emphasized that Justice Sharma's withdrawal on baseless allegations could undermine judicial respect.

Justice Sharma will deliver her decision regarding the recusal, challenged by numerous AAP leaders including Kejriwal, amidst accusations of judicial bias during the ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)