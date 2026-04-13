Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the Delhi High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal for pressing Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal in a liquor policy case. Mehta argued such a precedent harms institutional integrity. The judge is yet to decide on the recusal request.
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The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, has appealed to the Delhi High Court to consider contempt proceedings against Arvind Kejriwal and others, following their request for Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from the liquor policy case hearings.
During a distinguished court session, Mehta criticized this move, terming it as a show of insecurity by Kejriwal's camp. Mehta emphasized that Justice Sharma's withdrawal on baseless allegations could undermine judicial respect.
Justice Sharma will deliver her decision regarding the recusal, challenged by numerous AAP leaders including Kejriwal, amidst accusations of judicial bias during the ongoing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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