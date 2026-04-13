Left Menu

Man Poses as CBI Officer, Faces Arrest in Job Scam

A 36-year-old man, Raju Ashok Patekar, was arrested in Maharashtra for pretending to be a CBI officer, allegedly defrauding people by promising them jobs. He forged documents, wielded fake credentials, and collected money under false pretenses. Police have seized items worth Rs 7.14 lakh from him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:08 IST
Man Poses as CBI Officer, Faces Arrest in Job Scam
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer, deceiving multiple individuals with promises of employment in the central agency, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raju Ashok Patekar, employed a variety of deceitful tactics, including wearing a police uniform with official-looking insignias, and carrying a walkie-talkie and an air gun to convince his victims of his fake identity. He fabricated identity cards and documents to bolster his claims, thus swindling substantial sums from his unsuspecting victims.

Authorities seized several items from Patekar valued at Rs 7.14 lakh, such as Rs 50,000 cash, an air gun, walkie-talkies, fake IDs, and SIM cards. The case is under investigation to uncover further details about his fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

Bank of Japan Warns of Middle East Tensions Impact

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal

Supreme Court to Review Biometric Voting Proposal

 India
3
'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail after May 4: Amit Shah in Mayureshwar.

'TMC goons' should stay home on poll day, else they will be sent to jail aft...

 India
4
Three Arrests in Meerut for Alleged Cow Slaughter Incident

Three Arrests in Meerut for Alleged Cow Slaughter Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026