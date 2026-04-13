Man Poses as CBI Officer, Faces Arrest in Job Scam

A 36-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district has been apprehended for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer, deceiving multiple individuals with promises of employment in the central agency, police confirmed on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raju Ashok Patekar, employed a variety of deceitful tactics, including wearing a police uniform with official-looking insignias, and carrying a walkie-talkie and an air gun to convince his victims of his fake identity. He fabricated identity cards and documents to bolster his claims, thus swindling substantial sums from his unsuspecting victims.

Authorities seized several items from Patekar valued at Rs 7.14 lakh, such as Rs 50,000 cash, an air gun, walkie-talkies, fake IDs, and SIM cards. The case is under investigation to uncover further details about his fraudulent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)