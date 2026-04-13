R220m Meyerton Wastewater Upgrade Under Ministerial Review

The government is stepping up oversight of critical water infrastructure as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Sello Seitlholo prepares to inspect the R220 million Meyerton Wastewater Treatment Works upgrade on Tuesday.

The visit to the Midvaal Local Municipality facility comes at a crucial stage in the project, which is aimed at expanding capacity, improving environmental compliance, and strengthening sanitation services for residents and businesses in the region.

Boosting Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

Funded through the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG) and implemented by Rand Water, the project will significantly expand the plant’s treatment capacity—from 10 megalitres per day (ml/d) to 25 ml/d.

Officials say the 15 ml/d increase is essential to meet rising demand, reduce system strain, and ensure the facility complies with strict effluent discharge standards.

Once completed, the upgrade is expected to enhance wastewater management, reduce the risk of sewer spillages, and improve the overall quality of treated water released into the environment.

Oversight to Ensure Accountability

The Deputy Minister’s visit will focus on assessing construction progress, reviewing timelines, and engaging with key stakeholders, including municipal authorities and implementing partners.

The Department emphasised that such oversight visits are critical for ensuring that large-scale infrastructure projects remain on track and deliver value for public funds.

“It provides an opportunity to assess whether the project is progressing as planned and delivering its intended benefits,” the department said.

Strengthening Local Service Delivery

The project is expected to directly benefit residents of Meyerton and surrounding communities, while also supporting local industries that rely on efficient and reliable sanitation systems.

Experts note that wastewater treatment infrastructure plays a vital role in public health, environmental protection, and economic activity—particularly in rapidly growing urban areas.

Addressing Broader Water Challenges

South Africa continues to face challenges in water and sanitation infrastructure, including ageing systems, capacity constraints, and compliance issues. Investments like the Meyerton upgrade form part of a broader national effort to modernise infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The Department said the project aligns with its long-term strategy to ensure sustainable water management, environmental protection, and improved quality of life for communities.

As the oversight visit unfolds, attention will be on whether the project can meet its targets and serve as a model for similar upgrades across the country.