Kejriwal vs. Justice Sharma: A Call for Recusal

Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister, appeared before the Delhi High Court requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from a liquor policy case. Kejriwal alleged that the judge's prior decisions indicated bias, putting him at risk of not receiving a fair hearing.

Justice Sharma reserved judgment following arguments from the Aam Aadmi Party leader, fellow discharged individuals, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI. Mehta opposed the recusal applications, suggesting costs be levied and warning that approving recusal could create a negative precedent.

Kejriwal contended that the judge's rapid handling of the CBI's appeal suggests partiality, potentially influenced by ideological affiliations. He further noted the trial court's exhaustive review of evidence starkly contrasted with the high court's swift dismissal, challenging Justice Sharma's impartiality.