Left Menu

Kejriwal vs. Justice Sharma: A Call for Recusal

Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to withdraw from hearing the CBI's appeal against his discharge in a liquor policy case. Alleging bias due to previous rulings, Kejriwal argues that the judge's continued involvement may prevent a fair trial, leading to his perceived guilt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:04 IST
Kejriwal vs. Justice Sharma: A Call for Recusal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister, appeared before the Delhi High Court requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from a liquor policy case. Kejriwal alleged that the judge's prior decisions indicated bias, putting him at risk of not receiving a fair hearing.

Justice Sharma reserved judgment following arguments from the Aam Aadmi Party leader, fellow discharged individuals, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI. Mehta opposed the recusal applications, suggesting costs be levied and warning that approving recusal could create a negative precedent.

Kejriwal contended that the judge's rapid handling of the CBI's appeal suggests partiality, potentially influenced by ideological affiliations. He further noted the trial court's exhaustive review of evidence starkly contrasted with the high court's swift dismissal, challenging Justice Sharma's impartiality.

TRENDING

1
BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings

BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech E...

 Global
2
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

 Global
3
Benin's Election: Wadagni's Victory Amid Security and Social Challenges

Benin's Election: Wadagni's Victory Amid Security and Social Challenges

 Global
4
Shashvat Nakrani Transitions to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe

Shashvat Nakrani Transitions to Strategic Advisor at BharatPe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026