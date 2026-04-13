Kejriwal vs. Justice Sharma: A Call for Recusal
Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to withdraw from hearing the CBI's appeal against his discharge in a liquor policy case. Alleging bias due to previous rulings, Kejriwal argues that the judge's continued involvement may prevent a fair trial, leading to his perceived guilt.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister, appeared before the Delhi High Court requesting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's recusal from a liquor policy case. Kejriwal alleged that the judge's prior decisions indicated bias, putting him at risk of not receiving a fair hearing.
Justice Sharma reserved judgment following arguments from the Aam Aadmi Party leader, fellow discharged individuals, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the CBI. Mehta opposed the recusal applications, suggesting costs be levied and warning that approving recusal could create a negative precedent.
Kejriwal contended that the judge's rapid handling of the CBI's appeal suggests partiality, potentially influenced by ideological affiliations. He further noted the trial court's exhaustive review of evidence starkly contrasted with the high court's swift dismissal, challenging Justice Sharma's impartiality.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Justice Sharma
- recusal
- Delhi High Court
- liquor policy
- CBI
- bias
- AAP
- law
- justice
ALSO READ
Kejriwal's Legal Duel: AAP Chief's Court Clash on Liquor Policy
Contempt Concerns: High Stakes for Delhi Liquor Policy Hearings
Kejriwal Appeals for Recusal Over Bias Concerns
Landslide Victory: Magyar's Bold Step for Unbiased Media
CBI Apprehends Notorious Criminal in Connection with Kolkata Abduction Case