Kejriwal's Legal Duel: AAP Chief's Court Clash on Liquor Policy

Arvind Kejriwal stood firm in Delhi High Court, arguing for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the contentious liquor policy case. The former chief minister, skilled in both politics and law, presented a compelling case questioning the judge's previous decisions.

Despite Justice Sharma praising Kejriwal's legal acumen, the AAP leader humorously declined to switch professions, prioritizing his current responsibilities. Senior lawyer Sanjay Hegde jokingly urged Kejriwal not to increase competition within the legal field.

The marathon hearing concluded with the court reserving its verdict. Kejriwal's concerns centered on perceived bias, citing past rulings that nearly declared him guilty. The judge's upcoming decision holds potential ramifications for all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)