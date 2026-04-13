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Kejriwal Advocates Himself: AAP Chief Impresses at High Court

During a Delhi High Court session, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal argued for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a liquor policy case. His legal performance was praised, sparking remarks about a potential law career. The court reserved its decision after hearing objections against the judge's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:33 IST
Kejriwal Advocates Himself: AAP Chief Impresses at High Court
Kejriwal
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In a recent Delhi High Court session, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stood out not for his political acumen but legal prowess. He argued for the recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma from a case concerning the contentious liquor policy.

Kejriwal, who spent an hour passionately arguing his position, received unexpected praise from the judge. Justice Sharma remarked that the AAP chief 'argued well' and could pursue a legal career. Despite this compliment, Kejriwal made it clear he is content with his political role.

The session, which ran from 2:30 PM to 7 PM, saw Kejriwal raise objections about the judge's involvement, citing past denials of relief in related cases. The court has reserved its verdict on the matter following these submissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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