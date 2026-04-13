AAP Urges MPs to Attend Crucial Women's Reservation Act Session
The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a directive to ensure all its Rajya Sabha MPs attend the special parliamentary session on April 16-18, focusing on the Women's Reservation Act amendments. These amendments aim for implementation by 2029, highlighting the significance of discussions and voting during this extended Budget Session.
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has mandated the presence of its Rajya Sabha members for a critical session of Parliament starting April 16. This session aims to discuss amendments to the Women's Reservation Act.
In an official whip, AAP instructed its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs to not miss the meetings scheduled for April 16, 17, and 18, emphasizing the importance of these discussions. Considered of utmost importance, the whip was issued by party leader Narain Dass Gupta, underscoring the necessity to support the party's stance.
The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended to accommodate this special three-day session. The amendments being discussed target the implementation of the Women Reservation Act by 2029.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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