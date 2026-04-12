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Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Critiques AAP's Sacrilege Session

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government's special assembly session intended to amend the sacrilege law, accusing it of being a diversion. He argued that the AAP failed to prosecute offenders from past sacrilege incidents and questioned their handling of promises made in previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:21 IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Critiques AAP's Sacrilege Session
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has openly criticized the AAP government for its decision to call a special assembly session on April 13. Warring accused the AAP of using the session as a distraction from its inability to punish those guilty of past sacrilege incidents.

Warring questioned the sincerity of the AAP's efforts, pointing out that the party has consistently failed to address the issue in its four years of leadership. He suggested that instead of enacting tougher laws, the AAP should have engaged in comprehensive discussions with stakeholders and experts to create a more effective approach.

Additionally, Warring alleged a clandestine understanding between AAP, the Shiromani Akali Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. He questioned the AAP's alliance priorities and criticized its inaction despite previous promises and confessions from opposition leaders regarding the sacrilege incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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