UK Commends Pakistan's Peace Efforts in West Asia

The UK Foreign Secretary has praised Pakistan for its pivotal involvement in promoting peace across West Asia. This recognition came during a phone call between Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The recent high-profile negotiations between the US and Iran, held in Islamabad, were highlighted as a crucial step toward enhancing regional developments, according to the Foreign Office statement.

Dar emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to ceasefire agreements and confirmed Pakistan's dedication to using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional issues and encourage enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)