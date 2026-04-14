U.S. Military Strikes Against Narco-Traffickers in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it conducted a strategic strike in the Eastern Pacific, leading to the deaths of two individuals. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Southern Command on X, intelligence had verified that the intercepted vessel was navigating known narco-trafficking routes and participating in illegal drug trade operations in the Eastern Pacific.

This strike marks a significant step in disrupting the operations of drug cartels notoriously active in this part of the world, highlighting persistent challenges in curtailing narco-trafficking activities.