U.S. Military Strikes Against Narco-Traffickers in Eastern Pacific
The U.S. military conducted a strike in the Eastern Pacific, resulting in the death of two men. According to the U.S. Southern Command, the targeted vessel was confirmed to be traveling on known narco-trafficking routes and involved in drug trafficking activities.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military announced on Monday that it conducted a strategic strike in the Eastern Pacific, leading to the deaths of two individuals. The operation underscores ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
According to a statement released by the U.S. Southern Command on X, intelligence had verified that the intercepted vessel was navigating known narco-trafficking routes and participating in illegal drug trade operations in the Eastern Pacific.
This strike marks a significant step in disrupting the operations of drug cartels notoriously active in this part of the world, highlighting persistent challenges in curtailing narco-trafficking activities.
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