Tragic End: Investigation Launched into Alleged Murder-Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded as a 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were discovered dead in separate rooms of a house, prompting police suspicions of a murder-suicide case. Neighbors alerted authorities early in the morning after finding the bodies.

According to police reports, the teenage girl was allegedly strangled by her cousin, identified as Adnan, who subsequently is believed to have committed suicide. Both the deceased were found by neighbors around 5.45 am and were taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the incident occurred around midnight. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the precise events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)