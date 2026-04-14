Left Menu

Tragic End: Investigation Launched into Alleged Murder-Suicide

A 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were found dead in her home, raising suspicions of murder-suicide. The girl was allegedly strangled by her cousin, who then took his own life. Authorities have started a detailed investigation to uncover the incident's full circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:20 IST
Tragic End: Investigation Launched into Alleged Murder-Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a 16-year-old girl and her 20-year-old cousin were discovered dead in separate rooms of a house, prompting police suspicions of a murder-suicide case. Neighbors alerted authorities early in the morning after finding the bodies.

According to police reports, the teenage girl was allegedly strangled by her cousin, identified as Adnan, who subsequently is believed to have committed suicide. Both the deceased were found by neighbors around 5.45 am and were taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the incident occurred around midnight. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the precise events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

 United States
2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehradun ahead of expressway inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Siddhpeeth Dat Kali Temple near Dehrad...

 India
3
Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

Xi Jinping Advocates for Peace and Stability in West Asia and Gulf Region

 China
4
Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Bengal.

Hate-filled thinking of BJP-RSS destroying Constitution: Rahul Gandhi in pol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026