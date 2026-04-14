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Empowering Women: BJP's March for Change in Ranchi

The BJP organized a march in Ranchi to support the Women's Reservation Act, highlighting women's empowerment and equal rights. The event saw participation from various leaders, emphasizing the role of women from local governance to Parliament. The act reserves one-third of seats for women in legislative bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:38 IST
Empowering Women: BJP's March for Change in Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated a significant march in Ranchi on Tuesday, drawing attention to the recently enacted Women's Reservation Act. The procession, starting at Aryabhata Auditorium and concluding at Bapu Vatika in Morabadi, underscored the party's dedication to the cause of women's empowerment.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, highlighted the march's primary objective: to propagate the importance of women in shaping societal roles. By advocating for 33 percent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, the BJP envisions an infusion of new energy, discipline, and commitment within legislative frameworks.

Earlier in the day, a pivotal conference, branded 'Nari Shakti Vandan', acknowledged the substantial contributions of women leaders ranging from panchayats to the central Parliament. The gathering accentuated the parliament's recent approval of the Women's Reservation Act in September 2023, emphasizing the resolve for greater female participation in directing India's developmental course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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