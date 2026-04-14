NSA Ajit Doval Highlights the Power of National Will

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the multifaceted nature of national security, underscoring how critical willpower is to a nation's strength. Speaking at Rashtriya Raksha University's convocation, Doval illustrated how, even with advanced technology and military capabilities, nations falter without the support and spirit of their people.

Doval noted past geopolitical conflicts where local will outmatched technological superiority, such as Vietnam and Afghanistan. He stressed that the real objective of warfare is to break adversary morale, making national security a shared responsibility beyond just the armed forces.

The NSA praised the role of citizens and professionals in the security ecosystem, asserting that character, discipline, and commitment are pivotal. Doval, who received an honorary PhD, offered young aspirants a stark perspective: security is all-or-nothing—victory brings history, failure leads to oblivion.