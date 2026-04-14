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Southern CMs Unite Against Centre's Delimitation Plans: A Showdown Looms

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy accuse the Centre of disrupting democracy with proposed delimitation plans. Both leaders warn of massive protests, claiming that the plans could harm southern states by increasing northern political power and potentially leading to reduced representation for women and minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:33 IST
Southern CMs Unite Against Centre's Delimitation Plans: A Showdown Looms
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In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy have publicly opposed the Centre's proposed delimitation plans. They argue it threatens the political balance by potentially increasing northern states' power at the expense of southern states.

Stalin has issued a severe warning of 'massive agitation' in Tamil Nadu, describing the move as a unilateral and opaque attempt by the Centre. He emphasizes that this effort undermines democracy and threatens state rights. Reddy echoes these concerns, citing potential injustices to women and minorities in the south.

Both leaders express deep apprehension about the timing of the Parliament's special session, where the Centre plans to introduce amendments to the Women Reservation Act. The southern CMs urge wider consultation and propose a hybrid delimitation model that balances population and economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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