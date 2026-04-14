Anna Nagar's Bold Initiative: DMK's Push for Gig Workers' Welfare

In a significant move underscoring its commitment to the welfare of gig workers, DMK's candidate for Anna Nagar, N Chittrarasu, engaged with delivery agents at a designated lounge on Tuesday.

Situated within Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) specially designed space, the lounge is a testament to the government's focus on supporting the informal workforce. It is equipped with essential amenities such as clean drinking water, toilets, CCTV surveillance, mobile charging stations, and secure parking for two-wheelers.

Chittrarasu emphasized that this lounge is a part of a broader initiative launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin. If re-elected, he promised to expand these facilities across the state. Highlighting past developments, he pointed out the DMK's significant investment in improving storm water drains post-2015 floods. Addressing ongoing issues, he proposed solutions for Anna Nagar's traffic congestion, including a new smart parking system and a pedestrian flyover. Chittrarasu expressed optimism about the party's prospects in securing over 200 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)