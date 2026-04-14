Court Ruling: Unfavourable Judgments Aren't Grounds for Case Transfers

The Delhi High Court has clarified that receiving an unfavorable order from a judge is not sufficient grounds for seeking a case transfer due to potential bias. Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in a detailed decision, emphasized that litigants should rely on legal recourses when confronting dissatisfying judgments.

The ruling came in response to a petition from a woman seeking to relocate her matrimonial case from one mahila court to another. She alleged bias following the discharge of her husband and mother-in-law from criminal charges. However, Justice Banerjee concluded that the petitioner failed to substantiate her bias allegations.

Addressing the application, the court highlighted that adverse judgments in themselves do not imply bias, reinforcing that the path of lawful remedies is always open. The petition advocating for a case transfer was dismissed, as the court recognized no substantial bias justifying such a move.

(With inputs from agencies.)