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Rajasthan's Commitment to Ambedkar's Vision: A Path to Inclusive Growth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirms the state's dedication to social justice on Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary. He highlights government efforts in reducing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, launching Ambedkar e-libraries, and promoting schemes for economic empowerment through welfare initiatives benefiting marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:50 IST
Rajasthan's Commitment to Ambedkar's Vision: A Path to Inclusive Growth
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At a state-level celebration of Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the government's dedication to extending development to the state's underserved populations. Emphasizing social justice, Sharma urged youth to embrace Ambedkar's ideals for nation-building.

Sharma revealed significant strides in reducing crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes by 28% during his administration. Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, he announced the creation of 200 Ambedkar e-libraries and a residential coaching center in Jaipur, as well as backing for numerous welfare schemes.

In delivering on promises, Sharma transferred over ₹1,363 crores to recipients of pensions and Palanhar schemes via direct benefit transfers. Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot reiterated the state's commitment to Ambedkar's philosophy through schemes designed to uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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