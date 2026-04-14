Rajasthan's Commitment to Ambedkar's Vision: A Path to Inclusive Growth

At a state-level celebration of Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary in Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma underscored the government's dedication to extending development to the state's underserved populations. Emphasizing social justice, Sharma urged youth to embrace Ambedkar's ideals for nation-building.

Sharma revealed significant strides in reducing crimes against Scheduled Castes and Tribes by 28% during his administration. Highlighting infrastructure initiatives, he announced the creation of 200 Ambedkar e-libraries and a residential coaching center in Jaipur, as well as backing for numerous welfare schemes.

In delivering on promises, Sharma transferred over ₹1,363 crores to recipients of pensions and Palanhar schemes via direct benefit transfers. Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot reiterated the state's commitment to Ambedkar's philosophy through schemes designed to uplift marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)