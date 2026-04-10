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Empowerment Through Direct Disbursement: Haryana's Government Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disbursed Rs 1,665.25 crore under various government schemes. Initiatives include Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi scheme and social security pensions benefiting women, elderly, and disabled. The state adopts a proactive governance model ensuring automatic eligibility. Additional support given for SC farmers and families of deceased firefighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:56 IST
Empowerment Through Direct Disbursement: Haryana's Government Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Haryana surpassed a significant milestone as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the direct disbursement of Rs 1,665.25 crore to beneficiaries under 18 different government schemes. Highlighting empowerment, Saini transferred Rs 203.28 crore to 9.68 lakh women under the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi scheme, marking a total of Rs 1,038.05 crore thus far.

Further, Saini outlined the state's budget provision of Rs 6,500 crore for 2026-27 aimed at promoting women's economic development. This initiative is part of the state's 'double-engine' governance strategy. Additionally, Saini noted Rs 1,144.55 crore has been allocated to 35.55 lakh individuals via various social security pensions.

Criticizing past inefficiencies, Saini praised the new 'proactive governance model' that utilizes the Parivar Pehchan Patra database to automatically determine scheme eligibility. This model has facilitated smooth benefit delivery, enhancing outreach. Moreover, aid and subsidies were confirmed for farmers and families affected by tragedies, including relief for deceased firefighters' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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