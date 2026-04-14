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Concert Tragedy: Drug Overdose Claims Lives of Two MBA Students

Two MBA students died from a suspected drug overdose after attending a concert in Goregaon, Mumbai. Authorities arrested six individuals, including event organizers and a suspected drug supplier. The incident has triggered political backlash, with opposition parties criticizing the state government's handling of drug-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:14 IST
Concert Tragedy: Drug Overdose Claims Lives of Two MBA Students
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In a tragic incident in Goregaon, Mumbai, two MBA students died from a suspected drug overdose following a concert. Police have arrested six individuals, including organizers and a suspected drug supplier, raising questions about event security and drug control measures.

The deaths have sparked political outrage, with the opposition Congress slamming the BJP-led government for its perceived failure to curb drug abuse among the youth. Harshvardhan Sapkal of Maharashtra Congress accused the state administration of negligence and called for the Chief Minister's resignation.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and other political leaders have urged immediate action from the Home department. In response, state ministers assured that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents and emphasized ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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