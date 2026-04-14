Concert Tragedy: Drug Overdose Claims Lives of Two MBA Students

In a tragic incident in Goregaon, Mumbai, two MBA students died from a suspected drug overdose following a concert. Police have arrested six individuals, including organizers and a suspected drug supplier, raising questions about event security and drug control measures.

The deaths have sparked political outrage, with the opposition Congress slamming the BJP-led government for its perceived failure to curb drug abuse among the youth. Harshvardhan Sapkal of Maharashtra Congress accused the state administration of negligence and called for the Chief Minister's resignation.

NCP MP Supriya Sule and other political leaders have urged immediate action from the Home department. In response, state ministers assured that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents and emphasized ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)