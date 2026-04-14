President Murmu Calls for Tech-Driven Security Preparedness at Rashtriya Raksha University Convocation

Emphasizing the rapidly evolving nature of global and domestic security challenges, the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, called for a new generation of technically skilled, globally aware, and strategically trained professionals while addressing the convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat.

Her address underscored the growing importance of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and strategic studies in safeguarding India’s future, as the country navigates an increasingly complex security environment.

Emerging Threats Redefining Security Landscape

Highlighting the transformation in security challenges, the President noted that threats such as:

Cybercrime and phishing attacks

Digital fraud and “digital arrest” scams

have emerged as major concerns in recent years.

“The security landscape is becoming more complex. Institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University must prepare professionals who can effectively respond to these evolving threats,” she said.

She stressed the need for:

Technologically proficient police personnel

Forensic experts capable of delivering court-admissible evidence

Professionals with deep understanding of geopolitics

Expanding Scope of Strategic Studies

The President highlighted that strategic studies today go far beyond traditional concepts of war and peace, now encompassing:

Defence manufacturing and supply chains

Emerging technologies

Self-reliant industrial capabilities

She called for stronger industry-academia collaboration, particularly with sectors linked to defence and national security, to build a robust ecosystem of innovation and capability development.

AI and Cybersecurity at the Core of National Security

Reinforcing the central role of technology, the President said that fields such as:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Information Technology (IT)

Cybersecurity

are shaping global power dynamics and governance frameworks.

She highlighted India’s growing leadership in this domain through initiatives such as:

India AI Mission

AI Impact Summit 2026

The President noted that the New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the AI Impact Summit, reflects India’s emerging influence in global AI governance.

Strengthening Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Calling cybersecurity a cornerstone of internal security, financial stability, and digital trust, the President pointed to key institutional mechanisms developed by India, including:

Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)

National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal

These initiatives, she said, are playing a vital role in protecting citizens and strengthening digital resilience.

Defence Self-Reliance a Strategic Priority

The President emphasized that national security depends not only on the bravery of armed forces but also on technological self-reliance in defence production.

She noted ongoing efforts to:

Boost indigenous defence manufacturing

Reduce dependence on imports

Build domestic capabilities in arms and equipment production

This aligns with India’s broader push toward Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in strategic sectors.

Role of Rashtriya Raksha University

Expressing confidence in the institution, President Murmu said that Rashtriya Raksha University is poised to become a global centre of excellence in security education.

She urged graduating students to contribute toward building a:

Secure

Just

Self-reliant India

Vision for a Secure and Developed India

Concluding her address, the President reiterated that India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) requires a strong foundation in security, technology, and human capital.

“Through such institutions and efforts, India will emerge as a secure, empowered and developed nation,” she said.

The convocation ceremony highlighted the growing importance of integrated security education, combining technology, policy, and practical training, to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.