Centre's BBMB Rule Change Sparks Outcry from Punjab Parties

In a unified stance, Punjab's political parties have expressed strong opposition to the Centre's new amendments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules, denouncing it as an encroachment on Punjab's rights. The AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal claim that the changes undermine the state's authority over vital resources.

The Centre's notification revising eligibility criteria for key posts in the BBMB has been met with significant backlash. Historically, membership posts were filled by representatives from Punjab and Haryana. The new amendments, however, open these roles to candidates from other states, sparking concerns over Punjab's diminishing influence.

Punjab Water Resources Minister, Barinder Goyal, has criticized the move as a deliberate attempt to weaken state control, while Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring suggested legal action to counter the Centre's directives. This controversy marks the latest in a series of conflicts perceived as compromising Punjab's jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)