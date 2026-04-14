Centre's BBMB Rule Change Sparks Outcry from Punjab Parties
Punjab's political leaders criticize the Centre's amendment to BBMB rules, claiming it undermines Punjab's rights and the federal structure. The new rules open BBMB membership to non-stakeholder states, sparking fears of weakened state control over water and power resources.
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In a unified stance, Punjab's political parties have expressed strong opposition to the Centre's new amendments to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules, denouncing it as an encroachment on Punjab's rights. The AAP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal claim that the changes undermine the state's authority over vital resources.
The Centre's notification revising eligibility criteria for key posts in the BBMB has been met with significant backlash. Historically, membership posts were filled by representatives from Punjab and Haryana. The new amendments, however, open these roles to candidates from other states, sparking concerns over Punjab's diminishing influence.
Punjab Water Resources Minister, Barinder Goyal, has criticized the move as a deliberate attempt to weaken state control, while Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring suggested legal action to counter the Centre's directives. This controversy marks the latest in a series of conflicts perceived as compromising Punjab's jurisdiction.
(With inputs from agencies.)