Police Inspector Suspended Over Abusive Language in Viral Audio
A police inspector in Ubhaon has been suspended after a viral audio clip revealed him using abusive language towards a rape survivor. The clip led to an inquiry, with allegations that police personnel demanded inappropriate favors from the survivor in exchange for helping her case.
- Country:
- India
An inspector from the Crime Branch has been suspended after a viral audio clip exposed him using abusive language towards a rape survivor during a phone conversation, according to local officials.
The clip, featuring Inspector Naresh Malik, surfaced on social media on Monday, depicting a conversation which occurred during his tenure at the Ubhaon police station. This prompted immediate suspension as police initiated a thorough investigation into the allegations.
The case began with the woman's complaint in February against a forest department sub-inspector for rape. Further complaints against Inspector Malik suggested an abuse of power, as he allegedly demanded inappropriate favors to aid in her legal case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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