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Sabarimala Temple Debate: Balancing Tradition and Rights

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments about religious beliefs and discrimination at the Sabarimala Temple. The Travancore Devaswom Board defends traditional practices, while a nine-judge bench examines if these infringe on individual rights. The case stresses societal impact and the delicate balance between religious freedom and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:44 IST
Sabarimala Temple Debate: Balancing Tradition and Rights
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  • India

The Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for the historic Sabarimala Temple, presented arguments before the Supreme Court, asserting that religion constitutes beliefs and practices adhered to by a group. The board insists that courts should not adjudicate these beliefs.

A nine-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, heard the TDB's views, highlighting the autonomy and traditions of managing over 1,000 temples. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi emphasized individual rights are safeguarded under Article 25, but should not infringe upon collective religious rights.

The ongoing hearings confront issues raised by the 2018 verdict allowing women into the temple, questioning discrimination and evaluating religious freedoms. The discourse explores the intersection between faith, legal interpretations, and societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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