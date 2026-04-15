Sabarimala Temple Debate: Balancing Tradition and Rights

The Travancore Devaswom Board, responsible for the historic Sabarimala Temple, presented arguments before the Supreme Court, asserting that religion constitutes beliefs and practices adhered to by a group. The board insists that courts should not adjudicate these beliefs.

A nine-judge Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, heard the TDB's views, highlighting the autonomy and traditions of managing over 1,000 temples. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi emphasized individual rights are safeguarded under Article 25, but should not infringe upon collective religious rights.

The ongoing hearings confront issues raised by the 2018 verdict allowing women into the temple, questioning discrimination and evaluating religious freedoms. The discourse explores the intersection between faith, legal interpretations, and societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)