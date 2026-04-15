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Controversy Over Stolen Grain: Diplomatic Talks Between Ukraine and Israel

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, a Russian vessel carrying Ukrainian grain, purportedly stolen and docked in an Israeli port. Ukraine claims all grain from regions occupied by Russia as stolen, urging against illegal trade of such goods. Security issues were also addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:17 IST
Controversy Over Stolen Grain: Diplomatic Talks Between Ukraine and Israel
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Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding a Russian vessel accused of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain, which docked in Israel. Ukraine maintains that all grain from regions annexed by Russia is unlawfully acquired.

Sybiha emphasized that the illegal trade of such stolen agricultural products contributes to Russia's military endeavors. Despite Russia's claim over these areas, the grain is still internationally recognized as Ukrainian property.

In March, Sybiha reported over 2 million tons of stolen Ukrainian grain moved through the Black Sea last year. As security discussions also took place, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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