Controversy Over Stolen Grain: Diplomatic Talks Between Ukraine and Israel

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in discussions with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding a Russian vessel accused of transporting stolen Ukrainian grain, which docked in Israel. Ukraine maintains that all grain from regions annexed by Russia is unlawfully acquired.

Sybiha emphasized that the illegal trade of such stolen agricultural products contributes to Russia's military endeavors. Despite Russia's claim over these areas, the grain is still internationally recognized as Ukrainian property.