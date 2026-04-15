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Parliament's Bold Move on Women's Quota: A Political Turning Point

Top Congress leaders, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, discuss strategies for the Women's Reservation Act ahead of a special parliamentary session. The extended Budget session will see the introduction of constitutional amendments increasing Lok Sabha seats to implement the law by 2029, reserving 33% of seats for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:37 IST
Parliament's Bold Move on Women's Quota: A Political Turning Point
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal moment for Indian politics, Congress leaders convened at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to strategize on the impending Women's Reservation Act. The meeting focused on incorporating a women quota and delimitation into the legislative framework.

With the government circulating related bills among members of Parliament, the Congress has raised concerns over the motives, claiming a potentially significant impact on parliamentary democracy.

The special session, aimed at amending the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', seeks to operationalize the law by 2029, increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 to facilitate a 33% reservation for women in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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