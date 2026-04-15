Parliament's Bold Move on Women's Quota: A Political Turning Point

In a pivotal moment for Indian politics, Congress leaders convened at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence to strategize on the impending Women's Reservation Act. The meeting focused on incorporating a women quota and delimitation into the legislative framework.

With the government circulating related bills among members of Parliament, the Congress has raised concerns over the motives, claiming a potentially significant impact on parliamentary democracy.

The special session, aimed at amending the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', seeks to operationalize the law by 2029, increasing Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 to facilitate a 33% reservation for women in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)