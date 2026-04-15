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Supreme Court Stays Khera's Bail Order: Legal Battle Continues

The Supreme Court has stayed a Telangana High Court order granting Congress leader Pawan Khera one-week transit anticipatory bail. The case involves Khera's allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife. The Assam government challenges the bail, citing jurisdiction issues. The apex court's decision allows Assam police to act against Khera.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:17 IST
Supreme Court Stays Khera's Bail Order: Legal Battle Continues
Pawan Khera
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed a Telangana High Court's order that granted transit anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera. This move comes in response to a plea by the Assam government, challenging the earlier court's decision favoring Khera.

Khera is embroiled in a legal dispute following allegations he made against the wife of Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The allegations include claims of undisclosed foreign property and multiple passports, which the Sarmas have denied as baseless.

The top court indicated that the case would be heard again in three weeks and clarified that Khera would not face adverse outcomes from today's decision if he seeks anticipatory bail in Assam during this period.

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