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Devastating Blast Rocks Sri Sathyasai: Four Dead, 18 Injured

A powerful explosion in Sri Sathyasai district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in at least four fatalities and 18 injuries. Initially linked to a gas cylinder blast, the severe destruction suggests alternative causes. The explosion happened at 12:30 PM, affecting a house occupied by workers from Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:27 IST
Devastating Blast Rocks Sri Sathyasai: Four Dead, 18 Injured
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  • India

A catastrophic explosion hit Sri Sathyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, claiming the lives of at least four individuals and injuring 18 others. According to police officials, the blast's intensity raises suspicions beyond an initial gas cylinder explosion diagnosis.

The explosion, which occurred around 12:30 PM, resulted in the demolition of at least two houses, as confirmed by S Satish, the district superintendent of police.

The residential property affected by the explosion housed workers from Telangana. Authorities are investigating the potential causes behind the devastating incident.

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