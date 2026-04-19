Lukashenko Ready for Historic Deal and Meeting with Trump
President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus expressed willingness to meet U.S. President Donald Trump after preparing a significant bilateral deal. Lukashenko, who aligns closely with Russia, views this as an opportunity to address multiple issues beyond lifting sanctions. A visit to the U.S. could mark a turning point in international relations.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has declared his readiness to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, contingent upon finalizing a major bilateral agreement. In an interview with Russian television network RT, Lukashenko emphasized the need for a deal that fairly considers both United States and Belarusian interests.
As a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lukashenko has supported Russia's military actions in Ukraine without deploying Belarusian forces. Recently, Trump's representative John Coale hinted at a possible U.S. visit by Lukashenko, which could symbolize a diplomatic breakthrough for the leader, often isolated due to human rights concerns and his support for Russia.
In the RT interview, Lukashenko noted Belarus's adaptation to Western sanctions and stressed that any agreement with the U.S. should tackle broader issues beyond just sanction relief. He specified that once groundwork is laid, he is willing to meet with Trump to sign the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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