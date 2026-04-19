Adani's Ambitious Airport City Expansion: A New Horizon in Real Estate Development

Adani Enterprises Ltd has made a strategic move to enhance its airport city expansion by setting up three new subsidiaries dedicated to hotel and real estate development. The new entities under Adani Airport City Ltd—Adani Navi Mumbai Airport City Ltd, Adani Guwahati Airport City Ltd, and Adani Ahmedabad Airport City Ltd—will focus on constructing real estate and hospitality facilities.

The initiative is a part of a broader $15 billion expansion plan to increase airport capacities dramatically by 2030. This plan aligns with the forthcoming IPO of Adani's airport unit, aiming to improve facilities across high-traffic airports in India. The scope of work involves constructing buildings, hotels with integrated restaurants, and business centers near airports.

Adani's strategic expansions will significantly contribute to managing India's increasing air travel demand, with the company targeting a 60% increase in its airport capacity. This expansion reflects Adani's ambition to serve over 300 million air passengers by the end of the decade, positioning itself as a leading player in the airport infrastructure sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)