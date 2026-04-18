CPI(M) Demands Judicial Probe into Chester-Hill Real Estate Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh unit of CPI(M) intensified its campaign against the Chester-Hill real estate development in Solan district, demanding a judicial investigation into alleged misconduct by external non-agriculturist promoters.

During a press briefing, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan, alongside leaders Kuldeep Tanwar and Virendra Mehra, criticized the government for downplaying the controversy and called for the removal of acting chief secretary Sanjay Gupta.

The CPI(M) accused both Congress and BJP governments of diluting land laws, facilitating violations reported by Solan Municipal Corporation and SDO findings. Allegations include opaque land deals and financial misconduct, necessitating scrutiny by enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)