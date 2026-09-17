Justice Denied: Malta's Outcry for Daphne Caruana Galizia

A large crowd protested in Malta's capital, demanding justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia, an anti-corruption journalist assassinated in 2017. This demonstration follows the controversial acquittal of Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind her murder. The protest calls for government accountability, emphasizing the necessity for anti-mafia laws and press freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:36 IST
Justice Denied: Malta's Outcry for Daphne Caruana Galizia
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A massive demonstration unfolded in Malta's capital on Wednesday, with participants demanding justice for the late anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. This comes on the heels of a controversial acquittal of Yorgen Fenech, accused of orchestrating her murder.

Caruana Galizia, killed by a car bomb in 2017, had her cause reignited after Fenech was found not guilty of conspiracy and murder charges. The decision has sparked outrage among press freedom advocates and her family.

Protesters carried signs reading 'Justice Denied' as calls for institutional reform echoed through the city. Maltese authorities remain tight-lipped about the verdict but are anticipated to appeal on legal grounds.

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