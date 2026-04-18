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Court Quashes Unlawful Election Appointments

The Calcutta High Court invalidated the appointment of assistant professors as presiding officers for West Bengal elections. The petitioners, from the West Bengal Government College Teachers' Association, argued against their appointments due to inappropriate pay levels and lack of documented reasons. The court ruled these appointments violated an Election Commission circular.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:41 IST
Court Quashes Unlawful Election Appointments
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The Calcutta High Court has ruled against the Election Commission's move to appoint assistant professors as presiding officers in the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

The decision came after the West Bengal Government College Teachers' Association filed a petition challenging the appointments, which ignored professors' pay levels and breached an existing circular.

Justice Krishna Rao quashed the appointments, citing the absence of necessary documentation. The court emphasized adherence to the 2010 circular, which restricts assigning teaching staff to polling duties without written justification from the District Election Officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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