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Ukrainian Strikes Target Key Russian Oil Sites

Ukrainian forces launched attacks on oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region and Vysotsk port, including a Lukoil terminal and an oil depot in Crimea. The strikes hit the Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk refineries, as confirmed by Ukraine's drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, on the Telegram app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:17 IST
Ukrainian Strikes Target Key Russian Oil Sites
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have executed a series of overnight strikes on critical oil infrastructure in Russia, targeting two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region and the port of Vysotsk.

The attacks also hit an oil depot in the contested region of Crimea. Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, confirmed these operations via the Telegram app.

The refineries in Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk were among the sites targeted, underscoring the ongoing tensions and strategic military actions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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