Ukrainian forces have executed a series of overnight strikes on critical oil infrastructure in Russia, targeting two oil refineries in the Krasnodar region and the port of Vysotsk.

The attacks also hit an oil depot in the contested region of Crimea. Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, confirmed these operations via the Telegram app.

The refineries in Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk were among the sites targeted, underscoring the ongoing tensions and strategic military actions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)