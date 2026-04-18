Sarma Urges Removal of Banerjee to Save Bengal

In a bold statement at a rally in Kalimpong, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government is diverting resources to 'Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators.'

Sarma criticized Banerjee's tenure, accusing her of neglecting development in north Bengal. He urged for her removal, warning that continued rule might lead to the state's control being lost. The BJP leader promised a constitutional solution to the Gorkhaland issue if his party assumes power, aiming to ensure justice for Gorkhas.

Sarma's allegations underscored a stark political divide, highlighting the BJP's intention to prevent illegal immigration and propose alternatives to Banerjee's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)