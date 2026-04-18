Vijay's Grand Entry: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Unveils Ambitious Manifesto

Actor Vijay, leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is contesting the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency. Granted permission by city police, his election campaign will be launched on Sunday, traversing through prime locations in the city. The campaign has been approved with 27 conditions to maintain law and order.

Vijay unveiled an ambitious election manifesto promising Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women, educational loans, and support for new businesses. His party, focusing on 'honest administration,' takes a critical stance against the competing political promises, offering a fresh perspective to voters in Tamil Nadu's assembly elections.

Debuting in politics, Vijay seeks to challenge established political powerhouses in a highly anticipated three-way electoral battle. With elections set for April 23, the TVK's promise-laden manifesto aims to redefine social welfare, education, and employment in the state, potentially shifting the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)