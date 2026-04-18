The Illusion of Peace: Ceasefires' Hidden Complexities

Israel's recent announcement of a ten-day ceasefire with Lebanon, amid active conflict, raises doubts about the ceasefire's ability to halt military actions targeting Hezbollah. Historical instances, such as Israel's Gaza Peace Plan, illustrate how ceasefires may pause conflicts but fail to bring comprehensive peace.

Ceasefires and peace agreements often result in temporary relief but can leave unresolved disputes. After agreements like Israel's peace deal with Hamas, violence can continue uncontested due to shifted public focus, leaving daily attacks under-reported.

The complexity of ceasefires lies in their aftermath. While they may offer brief respite for conflict zones like southern Lebanon, they might also enable strategic military actions under reduced scrutiny. This highlights the necessity for sustained attention and scrutiny even after such agreements are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)