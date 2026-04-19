Hezbollah Rejects US-Published Ceasefire Agreement

In a recent broadcast, Naim Kassem, head of Hezbollah, dismissed a paper published by the US State Department, which outlines a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Kassem deemed the document impractical and overly one-sided, accusing it of being an insult to Lebanon.

The US text proposes a 10-day truce allowing Israel to 'conduct all necessary measures in self-defense,' yet neglects similar defensive rights for Lebanon or Hezbollah. The agreement is described as a stepping stone for further peace negotiations.

Kassem stressed that for a truce to be effective, it must involve a complete end to hostilities. Hezbollah is prepared to counter any violations by Israel, reinforcing their stance against what they perceive as an unbalanced proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)