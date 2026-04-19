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Hezbollah Rejects US-Published Ceasefire Agreement

Hezbollah's Naim Kassem criticized a US-published paper on a Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, calling it impractical and insulting. The document suggests a 10-day truce with rights for Israel to defend itself, but lacks similar provisions for Lebanon or Hezbollah, prompting Kassem to insist on a complete hostilities cessation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:08 IST
Hezbollah Rejects US-Published Ceasefire Agreement
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  • Lebanon

In a recent broadcast, Naim Kassem, head of Hezbollah, dismissed a paper published by the US State Department, which outlines a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel. Kassem deemed the document impractical and overly one-sided, accusing it of being an insult to Lebanon.

The US text proposes a 10-day truce allowing Israel to 'conduct all necessary measures in self-defense,' yet neglects similar defensive rights for Lebanon or Hezbollah. The agreement is described as a stepping stone for further peace negotiations.

Kassem stressed that for a truce to be effective, it must involve a complete end to hostilities. Hezbollah is prepared to counter any violations by Israel, reinforcing their stance against what they perceive as an unbalanced proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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