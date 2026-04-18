Field Marshal Munir's Diplomatic Mission: Bridging US-Iran Tensions

Pakistan's Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir wrapped up a pivotal visit to Iran, marking a significant diplomatic effort to address tensions between the US and Iran. Munir's visit comes after a recent ceasefire agreed upon by the two nations on April 8.

During his three-day stay, Field Marshal Munir engaged in comprehensive discussions with key Iranian figures, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Emphasizing the importance of enduring peace, Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitating dialogue and de-escalation of ongoing conflicts.

The visit has been seen as a testament to Pakistan's dedication to diplomatic resolutions, with preparations already underway to host subsequent rounds of US-Iran talks. As the ceasefire deadline approaches, all eyes are on Pakistan's potential role in easing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)