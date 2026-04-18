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Amid Ceasefire Talks, Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Remain High

The Strait of Hormuz remains open amid a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Yet, uncertainty lingers with a U.S. blockade and unresolved negotiations over Iran's nuclear program. As shipping cautiously resumes, diplomatic efforts aim to bridge differences and avoid an oil shock threatening global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:57 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:57 IST
Amid Ceasefire Talks, Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz Remain High
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The Strait of Hormuz was reported open following a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi announced. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested talks could soon conclude the Iran war. Logistics around shipping remain uncertain as a U.S. blockade persists, dependent on the completion of negotiations.

Vessel traffic is cautiously attempting passage through the Gulf, though potential threats like mines remain a concern. The resumption of marine traffic has already influenced global markets, with a significant drop in oil prices. However, shipping companies await clearer safety guarantees before full-scale operations.

While both sides express intent to negotiate, disparities over key issues like Iran's nuclear program persist. Diplomatic entities continue to facilitate dialogue, with backdoor channels reporting progress, aiming at a comprehensive deal within the next 60 days. Military readiness remains high as talks progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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