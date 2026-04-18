Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Loan Repayment Dispute
A 30-year-old man named Afsar was fatally stabbed by relatives after demanding repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan. The altercation took place near the AMU campus where Afsar ran a canteen. Family members tried to mediate earlier, but tensions escalated, leading to the fatal attack.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man named Afsar was stabbed to death by his relatives over a financial disagreement. This unsettling incident unfolded late Friday night near the AMU campus, where Afsar managed a canteen.
Afsar, a father of two, had reportedly been pressing his sister and brother-in-law to repay a Rs 20,000 loan. Prior mediation efforts by family members failed, resulting in a violent confrontation that ended in Afsar's death.
Police have taken Afsar's sister Shahnaaz and three nephews into custody, with others still at large. Authorities are actively searching for his brother-in-law Imran, identified as a key suspect in the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)