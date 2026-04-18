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Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Loan Repayment Dispute

A 30-year-old man named Afsar was fatally stabbed by relatives after demanding repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan. The altercation took place near the AMU campus where Afsar ran a canteen. Family members tried to mediate earlier, but tensions escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:40 IST
Family Feud Turns Deadly Over Loan Repayment Dispute
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 30-year-old man named Afsar was stabbed to death by his relatives over a financial disagreement. This unsettling incident unfolded late Friday night near the AMU campus, where Afsar managed a canteen.

Afsar, a father of two, had reportedly been pressing his sister and brother-in-law to repay a Rs 20,000 loan. Prior mediation efforts by family members failed, resulting in a violent confrontation that ended in Afsar's death.

Police have taken Afsar's sister Shahnaaz and three nephews into custody, with others still at large. Authorities are actively searching for his brother-in-law Imran, identified as a key suspect in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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