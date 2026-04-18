Mystery Surrounds Hotel Worker's Death in Ashti

In a perplexing turn of events, a 47-year-old hotel worker named Gajanan Sable was discovered dead under unclear circumstances in Ashti town on Saturday, as reported by local police.

The deceased, originally from Yavatmal district, had recently been employed at a local hotel. His body was found by a temple devotee who swiftly notified the authorities.

The body has been transported to the Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are currently working to determine whether Sable's death was the result of natural causes or involved foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)