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Mystery Surrounds Hotel Worker's Death in Ashti

A 47-year-old hotel worker, Gajanan Sable, was found dead in Ashti town under suspicious circumstances. Authorities were alerted by a temple visitor who discovered the body. An investigation is underway to determine if the death was due to natural causes or foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:03 IST
Mystery Surrounds Hotel Worker's Death in Ashti
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing turn of events, a 47-year-old hotel worker named Gajanan Sable was discovered dead under unclear circumstances in Ashti town on Saturday, as reported by local police.

The deceased, originally from Yavatmal district, had recently been employed at a local hotel. His body was found by a temple devotee who swiftly notified the authorities.

The body has been transported to the Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are currently working to determine whether Sable's death was the result of natural causes or involved foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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