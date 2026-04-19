Modi's Powerful Rebuttal: A Fight for Women's Dignity

In a significant political development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's spirited address post the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. Shinde criticized the opposition, claiming their joy over blocking women's rights was regrettable.

Prime Minister Modi, in his address to the nation, accused opposition parties of hindering the bill, thus attacking women's dignity. He described the bill's defeat not as a legislative loss but a blow to women's aspirations.

Condemning opposition parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and SP for 'mercilessly crushing' the hopes of women, Modi remains steadfast in his leadership, supported by NDA allies like Shiv Sena, ensuring long-term efforts for women's legislative reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)