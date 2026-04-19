Tensions Escalate as French Soldier Killed in UNIFIL Attack

A French soldier was killed and three others wounded while on a UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon. An attack, suspected to be carried out by Hezbollah, has drawn condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron, who labeled it unacceptable and pressed for action from Lebanese authorities.

Hezbollah denied any involvement in the assault, describing the accusations against them as baseless. The attack occurred in Ghandouriyeh village and was described as premeditated. French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin confirmed the patrol was ambushed, while the Lebanese army has initiated an investigation into the incident.

In related events, the Israeli military reported actions against a 'terrorist cell' in the region. These were claimed to be self-defensive acts amidst a fragile ceasefire. The incident, coupled with new developments from Israel, underscores rising tensions in the region as peace talks attempt to stabilize the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)