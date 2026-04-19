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Drone Scare Near Israeli Embassy: No Threats Found

British police found no hazardous substances near the Israeli embassy in London after investigating claims by a pro-Iranian group of a drone attack. The investigation led to the temporary closure of Kensington Gardens. Authorities are still examining potential links between found items and the online video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:19 IST
Drone Scare Near Israeli Embassy: No Threats Found
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British police reported finding no hazardous substances near the Israeli embassy in London, following an investigation prompted by online claims of a drone attack. The scare temporarily shut down Kensington Gardens as authorities responded to the purported threat.

These claims originated from a pro-Iranian group, Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand of Islam, which posted a video suggesting the embassy was being targeted. The footage allegedly showed drones and individuals in protective gear near the embassy.

Despite the absence of any attack, London's counter-terrorism division heightened security measures and restricted public access around the area. Police continue to probe possible connections between the discovered items and the multimedia threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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