Drone Scare Near Israeli Embassy: No Threats Found

British police reported finding no hazardous substances near the Israeli embassy in London, following an investigation prompted by online claims of a drone attack. The scare temporarily shut down Kensington Gardens as authorities responded to the purported threat.

These claims originated from a pro-Iranian group, Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand of Islam, which posted a video suggesting the embassy was being targeted. The footage allegedly showed drones and individuals in protective gear near the embassy.

Despite the absence of any attack, London's counter-terrorism division heightened security measures and restricted public access around the area. Police continue to probe possible connections between the discovered items and the multimedia threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)