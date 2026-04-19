Drone Scare Near Israeli Embassy: No Threats Found
British police found no hazardous substances near the Israeli embassy in London after investigating claims by a pro-Iranian group of a drone attack. The investigation led to the temporary closure of Kensington Gardens. Authorities are still examining potential links between found items and the online video.
British police reported finding no hazardous substances near the Israeli embassy in London, following an investigation prompted by online claims of a drone attack. The scare temporarily shut down Kensington Gardens as authorities responded to the purported threat.
These claims originated from a pro-Iranian group, Movement of the Companions of the Right Hand of Islam, which posted a video suggesting the embassy was being targeted. The footage allegedly showed drones and individuals in protective gear near the embassy.
Despite the absence of any attack, London's counter-terrorism division heightened security measures and restricted public access around the area. Police continue to probe possible connections between the discovered items and the multimedia threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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