Hyderabad's Bowlers Shine in Close Victory over Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Ishan Kishan praised his young bowlers after they executed their plans perfectly to secure a win against Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 195, CSK fell short at 184, thanks to Hyderabad's disciplined bowling. Kishan admitted his team was short on runs, but the bowlers compensated well.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad's young bowlers emerged as the heroes, effectively executing their plans to secure a victory.
Led by captain Ishan Kishan, the bowling lineup restricted CSK to 184 for 8, falling short of the 195 target in the encounter.
Kishan acknowledged his batsmen were short by at least 20 runs, but his bowlers compensated brilliantly, showcasing talent and teamwork.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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