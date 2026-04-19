Hyderabad's Bowlers Shine in Close Victory over Chennai

In a thrilling match against Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad's young bowlers emerged as the heroes, effectively executing their plans to secure a victory.

Led by captain Ishan Kishan, the bowling lineup restricted CSK to 184 for 8, falling short of the 195 target in the encounter.

Kishan acknowledged his batsmen were short by at least 20 runs, but his bowlers compensated brilliantly, showcasing talent and teamwork.

(With inputs from agencies.)